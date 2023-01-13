- Doodling and the Unconscious
- January 19
- $21.31
- Virtual Event
Join in for the Doodling and the Unconscious virtual event on January 19. London Drawing Group will lead the class in dedication to Louise Bourgeois, one of the group’s all-time favorite female artists.
Bourgeois was born in Paris in 1911 and lived to be 98. She became renowned within her lifetime for her sculptures, installations, and paintings, most of which displayed surrealist and feminist themes.
The class will start at 12:30 pm. Have paper and red and black drawing utensils nearby!
You will receive an invitation to the event once you RSVP online at www.eventbrite.co.uk. Please note there is a recommended donation fee of 20 Euros (or roughly $21.31).
— Matt Casas