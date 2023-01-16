Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Found on event page
  • Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea
  • January 20 – May 13
  • $15
  • Lauritzen Gardens

Are you passionate about saving the planet? You can combine your love for art and ocean life by visiting the Washed Ashore exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens starting on January 20.

Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea features massive, captivating sculptures made from marine debris collected from Oregon.

The visual art speaks volumes about harmful plastics and other human-made materials that actively destroy the balance in our marine ecosystems, calling on us to change.

Tickets are $15 and become automatically included with the price of admission.

— Matt Casas

