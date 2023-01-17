Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy Popeye Day

With all apologies to the fabled sailor man, spinach never did anything for Reed Moore.

Today’s news:

The Reader’s film critic has harsh words for “Plane.”

Omaha drivers spend a little less time traveling eastbound on Dodge Street, a study shows.

The advisory council tasked with finding Lincoln’s second source of water makes its recommendation.

A Flight Experience Slightly Worse Than Southwest Airlines

“Plane” provides complimentary in-flight, implicit bigotry.

Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

AROUND OMAHA

A study by the City of Omaha and HDR says eastbound drivers on Dodge Street save an average of 90 seconds on travel time during the afternoon. The study was done to determine if the city’s retiming of traffic lights along Dodge has been a success.

Opera Omaha announces its next general director will be Allison Swenson. Swenson, the 19th director in the company’s history, currently works as the director of development with the Santa Fe Opera. She will succeed Roger Weitz.

This summer, Benson High School will begin a $6.6 million addition that will provide health care to students, staff and the community. The 10,000-square-foot space will be shared by Charles Drew, Methodist, Project Harmony and UNMC. Construction is expected to wrap up by September 2024.

Omaha’s housing market remains low on inventory, leading to a slowdown in home-buying. Interest rates are 6% to 7%, which experts say is low compared with the 40-year average, but double the rates during the worst of the pandemic.

AROUND NEBRASKA

An advisory council tasked with finding a second source of water for Lincoln recommends building wells on the Missouri River and piping treated water to the city. The 27-person group, appointed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, said it was the most reliable option despite being one of the most expensive.

The American Legion of Nebraska decides to censure, but not remove, 15 to 20 members who wore their Legion caps in support of a convicted sex offender seeking a pardon. Some members called the compromise appropriate, but the group pushing forremoval said it was a slap on the wrist.

The Nebraska Public Power District will study the state’s potential to host small, modular nuclear reactors. The study, which is funded by the Legislature, will be carried out in two phases and could take up to a year to complete.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week. Check back here next week to see what your local government is (or isn’t) up to.

Follow local government reporter Anton Johnson on Twitter to keep up with anything else that may be in the works.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of code generated last year that the average

programmer copied and pasted from another source: 14

Source: Software.com (NYC)

DAILY FUNNY

To see the full comic by Jen Sorensen,

plus more daily funnies, click the image or the link below.

