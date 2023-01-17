It’s a Vineyard, Harry

Soaring Wings Vineyard at 17111 S 138th St in Springfield will host a Harry Potter themed dinner and costume contest on Friday, January 27th at 7pm. Each of the three courses will be served with a Hogwarts-inspired wine pairing, including Winter White (Hedwig), Red Pheonix (Fawkes) and Dragon’s Red (Krum’s Dragon). Reservations are required, and at just $35 a head, can be expected to sell out. To secure your space, call 402-253-2479.

Papillion Lands New Monarch

Potato Chorizo soup is sure to warm up any winter day. Available now at The Monarch Grill

The Monarch Grill by La Paz at 230 W. Lincoln st in Papillion enjoyed a successful grand opening over the weekend. The Tex-Mex and More Monarch is serving seven days a week, Sunday-Thursday 11am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 9pm. While some may know La Paz from their start in Lincoln, for many, this grand opening will be their first brush with the well-established menu. With plenty of standards to fall back on, and a few unique eats for the adventurous palate, The Monarch is ready to be your new go-to.

The Chicken is Hot, The Line is Hotter

Dave’s Hot Chicken made its long-awaited debut on January 13th, and the line hasn’t budged much since. The convenient comfort food spot at 335 N Saddle Creek offers chicken for chickens at a no-spice level, and range up to “I can’t feel my face when I’m with you”. Although, by reaper you may need to discuss with your therapist if you really like spicy food, or if you’re partaking in a publicly accepted form of self-harm. But that’s none of our business…

What Comes After After Dark?

Baked After Dark has announced last call on the made-with-love-and-a-sense-of-humor sweets they have been beloved for these last five years. Rising costs were the culprit in the decision to take candy from a bunch of babies (that’s you guys) but the BAD business has promised to continue looking for ways to serve the confections you crave one way or another soon. You have until the 21 to sink your teeth into these sweets before they officially close for business. Follow Baked After Dark so you never miss an opportunity to get your hands on those sweet buns of theirs. I meant the cinnamon ones, you weirdo…