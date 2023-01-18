Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

In addition to the numerous game titles, there are a handful of Final Fantasy films and television series, starting with 1994’s “Final Fantasy: Legend of the Crystals.” Found on event page
  • “Final Fantasy” 35th Anniversary
  • January 21
  • $45-$70
  • Holland Performing Arts Center

The 35th-anniversary celebration of “Final Fantasy” will visit the Holland Center on January 21. The lively orchestral performances will act as a retrospective of the musical scores across over 100 games.

Since the release of the first “Final Fantasy” on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987, a few million gamers had likely sunk 100 million hours by 1994 alone, many easily spending 40 hours on a single playthrough. The longtime composer of the franchise, Nobuo Uematsu, specially curated the program.

Tickets are $45-$70, and the show starts at 7:30 pm.

— Matt Casas

