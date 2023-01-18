Omaha will recognize the best in local music, art and other entertainment Jan. 29 in the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

This is the first in-person Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are $20 or $25 for a reversed spot.

Zedeka Poindexter and Kerron Stark will host the evening which will include performances, food (not included in ticket price) and more. Trophies will be awarded to nominees.

Lifetime achievement awards will also be presented to Susan Knight, Curly Martin and Cork Ramer. A cultural stewardship award will be presented to Alex Jochim and BFF Omaha. There will also be an in memoriam segment to recognize those lost to local arts communities in the past year.

To catch up on any visual art you may have missed, check out the OEAA Visual Arts Showcase at the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery. The showcase is running Jan. 13 through Feb. 4.