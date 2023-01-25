The Other Dave’s

Dave’s Hot Chicken may have spent the last couple of weeks grabbing headlines for their out-the-door lines and health waiver to try the Reaper, but another Dave has a sweeter day in store for you. Dave’s Cakes of Omaha celebrated their grand opening this past weekend at 14236 U street. The weekend’s festivities included samples, giveaways, and a taste of the wild, whimsical, and classic cakes you won’t be able to get enough of at your upcoming events. Open Tuesday through Saturdays from 8am to 6pm.

Coffee Society

Coffee Society Cafe is now open at 10748 Virginia Plaza, the newest in a flurry of new offerings in the La Vista area. The cafe features a menu of classic bakery items, sandwiches, and salads to accompany their focused coffee and tea offerings. Open 6am to 7pm daily.

Baked After Dark

The much beloved bakery has now officially closed the doors at 2740 N 61st street in Benson. Owners insist that this isn’t goodbye, this is simply “See You Later”. Expect to see the BAD bakers at this year’s farmer’s market, and be sure to follow along on Facebook for more opportunities to get your hands on this sweet family’s baked treats.

Sweets for Our Sweets

