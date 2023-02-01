“You Can Fly High”, 40″ by 30″ Group collaboration, acrylic on canvas

The Little Gallery has returned to Benson First Friday in 2023 under owner Teresa Gleason’s guidance but with a new identity, purpose and inaugural exhibit. Renamed Ming Toy, which translates to “daughter of happiness”, the gallery will open “With Love” Feb. 3, from 6-9 p.m. featuring artists from the Omaha nonprofit Gotta Be Me.

“We hope our gallery, dedicated to exploring the creative potential of new, nontraditional and established artists, will bring happiness to all who visit and all who display their work with us,” Gleason said. “With Love” will be on display through Feb. 25, at 5901 Maple St.

We are filled with love this month and want to celebrate. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and we’re featuring love-themed works by a group of nontraditional artists who are making their gallery debut.

Winter gallery hours are Wednesday and Friday from noon to 5pm, Saturday from 9am to 1pm and by appointment (to schedule a viewing, call 402.681.1901).