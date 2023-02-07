- Bead Bash Days
- February 11
- Free
- Crystal Forge Glass
Attendees will learn how to make lamp-work beads in this free-to-attend niche glass-blowing class at the Crystal Forge shop. You can even try your hand at glass-blowing if you wish!
The art of glass-blowing beads and lampwork has been around since the first century B.C., which means it’s one of the oldest art forms. Israel is one of the cities thought to have been the first to originate this beautiful and ancient trade.
Join the fun and learn about glass blowing and give it a go if you’re inspired!
— Matt Casas