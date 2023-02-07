Get Baked

The Baking Flamingos at 16919 Audrey may have spent an awful long time teasing us about opening, but they’ve finally nested into their brick and mortar and you responded with a very clear message. Selling out this woman-owned business before the close of business on the first day was a wonderful welcome to the neighborhood, and is the energy that needs to be maintained to keep these creative and absolutely brilliant artists in business. I’m not kidding, give them absolutely no peace. Is it too late to mention that my birthday was two weeks ago? Someone get me this cake…

Silly Goose

Taking up residence in the former RIvera’s location, Goose 120 celebrated their grand opening last week. The Italian eatery at 12051 Blondo offers a focused menu of Italian favorites with generous portions at reasonable prices. This Reader writer is looking forward to swinging by for a review later this week, so stay tuned for updates! See the menu Here and email me at Sara@TheReader.Com to suggest menu items to review.

Wine and Dine Your Valentine

Follow us on Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish and check out our story highlight for Valentine’s Day specials and grab your reservation before it’s too late!