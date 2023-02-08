- “Godspell”
“Godspell” will visit the Benson Theatre for a thrilling run of dates from February 10-26.
“Godspell” draws from several ancient and modern sources, making for a surprisingly rich stew of source material for the stage. A musical that has been around since the Seventies, with religious music and dramatized sections from the Bible, Stephen Schwartz composed the musical score for the play, decades before he wrote the music for the enduring “Wicked,” ubiquitous in the theatre world.
Tickets start at $35 before fees. Friday-Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday shows commence at 2 p.m.
— Matt Casas