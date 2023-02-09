Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Music columnist MarQ Manner profiles Omaha’s dark nightlife scene.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Omaha.

Hundreds flock to the Nebraska State Capitol to testify on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Goth, synthpop, post-punk and industrial music are on tap at these dance parties.

Music column by MarQ Manner. Published in The Reader.

AROUND OMAHA

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits Bryan High School to learn about the career-focused tech academies the school has pioneered. The programs offered at Bryan are intended to prepare students for direct entry into the job market. Cardona also visited with education professionals in La Vista, where he discussed mental health funding.

Friends of Karma Lilola, a trans woman who is well-known in Omaha’s drag scene, say she was attacked and robbed. The incident resulted in major spinal and neck injuries that left Lilola barely able to move, according to friends. Police say it was a robbery but are not sharing more information. The attack comes as an LGBTQ+ center preparing to open is taking extra action to ensure safety.

The Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is receiving an extension that will improve the ability to capture methane. The gas captured by the plant will be used to make fertilizer for farmers. Black Hills Energy is in the process of building a pipeline to the plant, which will be used to send renewable natural gas through. (Learn more about renewable natural gas here.)

The first art piece for the renovated Lewis & Clark Landing is announced. Benjamin Victor, a sculptor based in Boise, Idaho, has built a 10-foot statue of Chief Big Elk of the Omaha Tribe. He was one of the last chiefs of the tribe, leading it from 1800 to 1848, when he died. The piece is being housed until its installation at the Kaneko gallery.

UPCOMING EVENTS

AROUND NEBRASKA

Legislature: Hundreds flock to the Nebraska State Capitol to testify on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for trans minors. The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Kathleen Kauth, says gender-affirming care should wait until adulthood. Mike Hornacek, the father of a trans child, says the issue is settled and that medical associations have outlined the best practices of gender-affirming care.

Columbus added 1,917 people between the 2010 Census and the 2020 Census. Meanwhile, North Platte lost 1,343 people during the same period, the sharpest decline among Nebraska’s micropolitan cities. Nebraska Public Media looks at why the divergence exists, and what North Platte is doing to address it.

Failed gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is considering challenging U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts next year. Herbster, who lost to Jim Pillen by four points in the Republican gubernatorial primary last year, was the hand-picked candidate of former President Donald Trump. The relationship between Ricketts and Herbster … has a history.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of U.S. teens who have advocated

for political issues on social media in the past year: 10

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

DAILY FUNNY

