Film critic Ryan Syrek fills out his list of best films from 2022.

Dundee Book Company hosts The Reader for a community conversation.

A profile of eight female doctors fighting to protect abortion rights in Nebraska.

“I didn’t set out to load my list with warrior women, but I ain’t mad at that.”

By Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

The Reader’s Chris Bowling will be at the Dundee Book Company on Saturday, Feb. 11, for a community conversation. The event starts at 2 p.m. and is free to attend, with no registration required. (Word has it Chris will bring fresh-baked scones for participants.)

A group of citizens is talking with OPPD to address the future of the coal power plant in North Omaha. The group says it wants assistance from OPPD in establishing air monitors across the area, increased efforts to fund renewable energy projects and progress updates on ensuring the shuttering of the power plant.

The City of Ralston is looking to renovate all seven of its parks. About 40 people attended a public hearing on the city’s master plan for the parks that includes upgrading aging playgrounds. A final plan is expected in the next few months.

A friendly noise warning: Offutt Air Force Base is holding a training exercise between 12:30-3:30 p.m. today, Feb. 10. The exercise will be held both on and off the base within the military housing area.

Over the last year, eight female doctors have emerged as power players in the fight to protect abortion rights in Nebraska. The group has formed a political action committee and persuaded the Nebraska Medical Association to oppose further restrictions on abortion. But it has not always been easy, and it’s about to get a lot tougher.

Legislature: Medical marijuana is back on the table. State Sen. Anna Wishart, who has led the push to legalize it for the last six years, proposes legalizing it for a specific list of illnesses and medical conditions. There are two other marijuana-related bills that go further. Wishart says she will attempt another ballot initiative if her bill fails.

A special prosecutor has been appointed by a district court judge to review a police investigation into alleged theft at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln. Tim Noerrlinger, a former prosecutor for Otoe and Jefferson counties, is a criminal defense lawyer based in Lincoln.

From Harper’s Index

1. Number of hours per week the average American spent with friends in 2021: 3

2. Percentage by which this number has decreased since 2013: 58

Source: Bryce Ward (Missoula, Mont.)

