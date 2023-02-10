On Saturday, Feb. 11, The Reader’s Chris Bowling will be at the Dundee Book Company to talk the latest Reader coverage, get feedback on stories we’ve covered, suggestions on stories we’ve missed or whatever else attendees want to talk about. The event starts at 2 p.m. and is free to attend with no registration required.
Word has it Chris will bring fresh baked scones for participants.
Though the conversation is open, Chris is getting ready to publish the third story in a four-part series on the fraught relationship between mental health and criminal justice in Omaha and Douglas County. Read the first and second installments of The Downward Spiral online at The Reader. Or pick up a copy of our latest issue wherever you find issues of The Reader.
contact The Reader at news@thereader.com