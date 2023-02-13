Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will vote on two resolutions allocating COVID relief funds to parks projects. The City would bring on Prochaska and Associates to remodel the Fontenelle Park Pavillion for $33,650, and Confluence to provide construction documents for Lynch Park at 20th and Center Streets for $217,650.
- No County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Feb. 28.
