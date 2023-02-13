For the Romantic

You don’t want to risk ruining the moment with obnoxious ’90s jams blaring overhead, or every waiter in the house clapping happy birthday at the next table while you’re professing your love. For a little more mature atmosphere without venturing into “stuffy,” grab a reservation at one of the following if there’s still space left:

Brother Sebastian’s

1350 S 119th St.

402-330-0300

Intimate seating and a vintage to suit any palate, Brother Sebastian’s offers a more mature dining experience for your Valentine.

Cozy and intimate, Brother Sebastian’s was voted the best restaurant for romance in 2022. We don’t argue with the experts, and agree you’re onto something. Menu options range from delicate and dainty to prime rib and potatoes, and the wine list leaves nothing to be desired.

Nicola’s Italian Wine & Faire

521 S 13th St.

402-345-8466



An extensive and expertly executed menu for the more mature appetite means you won’t find safety options of chicken tenders and grilled cheese for the uncultured palate. The thoughtful additions to each dish make any meal magical, whether you’re on a first date or celebrating a golden anniversary. Enjoy a stroll through the Old Market before your reservation to build an appetite worthy of the elegant options you’ll enjoy.

Au Courant

6064 Maple St.

402-505-9917

While Au Courant doesn’t usually offer service on Tuesdays, it’s making a special exception for Valentine’s Day this year. This will be a tasting menu-only service, and reservations must be made on the website at www.aucourantrestaurant.com/ to secure your spot, with tables open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dolce

12317 W Maple Rd.

402-964-2212

The biggest fault in Dolce’s $35-per-person, pre-Fixe menu is the cruel fact of forcing diners to choose between options such as roasted pork risotto and a potato ravioli with ramp pesto. Citrus crème brûlée or brioche bread pudding. The solution? All pre-Fixe menu items are also available ala carte.

Family Friendly

Maybe you can’t get a babysitter, or maybe it just wouldn’t be a celebration of the people you love without your little humans. Either way, there are options for family fun on Valentine’s Day.

CTRL Coffee and Cereal Bar

1016 S 10th St.

Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., this fun for the whole family day date is a sweet idea any time of the year. Build your bowl from 33 cereals, 18 toppings, and 5 milk options before indulging in retro arcade games that kids and kids-at-heart will enjoy.

Spielbound

3229 Harney St.

402-763-8444

With more than 3,000 board games to play, you’ll be bummed that Spielbound is open only from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. With small bites and a functioning coffee bar, this is the perfect casual afternoon out, post-meal date, or family fun day.

Top Golf

908 N 102nd St.

531-867-6165

Get in the game with a swing and a swig from TG’s sprawling beer and cocktail menu. Open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Top Golf features a fun menu of accessible dishes, from wings and nachos to flatbreads and shrimp tacos. For a casual celebration, lunch date, or family affair, Top Golf is a fun and low-pressure way to spend your special day.

Edge of the Universe

6070 Maple St.

Sweet treats and atmosphere to spare at Edge of the Universe.



We are pretty much always looking for an excuse to visit Edge of the Universe, which is open from noon to 10 p.m. The most whimsical spot in the city, EOTU is a celebration every day. Themed events, a fairy-tale atmosphere, and a dress code that insists you come as you want to be, not who you think you should be, means you’re just as likely to run into a glitter-bombed princess as an accountant on a Tuesday. While we advocate for treating yourself like royalty as often as possible, on Valentine’s Day, it’s especially sound advice. Costumes optional, a sense of wonder required.

Grab and Go

Maybe you have other plans and dinner must happen on the run, or perhaps a romantic picnic for two is on the menu. Either way, these grab-and-go options will help you take this celebration on the road.

La Poblanita

2322 S 20th St.

402-686-3000

La Poblanita to go, because nothing says I Love You like a taco picnic for two.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day and taco Tuesday at the same time. La Poblanita will send your asada or fuego tacos in a heart-shaped, to-go box. Five tacos and a drink of any size will set you back $20 plus tax.

The Churro Spot

1319 S 50th St.

531-999-1795

Say it sweetly with 11 crisp, delicious churros and a single edible flower. Roses are out, give them what they really want. Deep fried sweet cinnamon bread. Bouquets can be preordered any time, and a lucky few will be able to get their hands on them the day of without reservations.

For the King Charcuterie

www.forthekingcharcuterie.com

(Pick up at Oak View Mall Food Court in Walt and Willy’s)

Intricate, beautiful, and absolutely delicious, a board from For the King Charcuterie is just right for this occasion. There is little as romantic as a hands-on dining experience, and a fireside board for two is a great way to say I love you.

eCreamery

5001 Underwood Ave.

402-934-3888

eCreamery deals only in flavors that are worth the calories, but its holiday selections are as clever and creative as they are craveable. For the girls night in, grab a Galentine’s Day pack. Single and not ready to mingle? Grab a pint of Not Today, Cupid or Me, Myself, and Ice Cream. For your beloved, a Be Mine 4 pack will keep the sweet moments coming (for however long it takes to smash four pints of ice cream. Maybe get the eight pack …)

Be sure to check out our Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish where we have been curating a list of Valentine’s Day specials under our story highlight reel. Have a delicious day!