Today’s news:

Need a last-minute dinner plan for Valentine’s Day? Sara Locke has you covered.

A proposed mental health center for treating juveniles is considered.

Nebraska’s brain drain continues to spiral, according to research from UNO.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day

La Poblanita to go, because nothing says I Love You like a taco picnic for two.

Our guide to romantic dining, from fancy to casual to take out.

Dining column by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

AROUND OMAHA

A proposed mental health treatment center for juveniles, considered an alternative to detention facilities, is being considered by the Legislature. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson is lobbying for a separate proposal that would provide parents and guardians with advocates to help navigate the juvenile justice system, similar to the CASA program for foster care.

The committee tasked with drafting a Vision Zero action plan may be prepared to take it to the City Council for approval by this summer. Vision Zero is a mission to end all traffic deaths on Omaha streets. (The Reader was the first publication to report on the city’s Vision Zero website with an op-ed from a committee member; read that here.)

With the Federal Aviation Administration plagued by system outages and cancellations, a business in the Omaha area is starting up to alleviate the ambiguity of flying. LandJet Omaha provides an eight-person van with TV monitors for conferencing, outlets for computers and WiFi for small companies to conduct business while on the move.

The Gretna City Council approves naming rights for its forthcoming Gretna Crossing Park, which will include an amphitheater, a fishing pond, trails and Frisbee golf. United Bank will have its name on the 155-acre complex, while Great Plains Communications will have its name on the soccer fields. The deal will bring in $600,000 over a decade.

Offutt Air Force Base is placed on lockdown in the middle of its training exercise after someone made a wrong turn on base property, then tried to run because of outstanding warrants. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says that person is in custody.

UPCOMING EVENTS

AROUND NEBRASKA

The director of UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research presents an analysis of Nebraska’s workforce shifts and challenges to the NU Board of Regents. The outlook is bleak: More people continue to leave Nebraska than enter from other states, and much of the exodus is from those with education higher than a bachelor’s degree.

Nebraska is one of four states that does not maintain an audio or video archive of its legislative proceedings. A bill from state Sen. Tom Brewer would use American Rescue Plan Act funds to develop and maintain such an archive, with previous years also made available. Concerns include the ability to use the footage in political advertising.

Horse racing season returns to Fonner Park, with fans from several states in the region coming to celebrate opening day. The CEO says this season has a different vibe because of the temporary casino, but that most areas of the venue sold out.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

City Council: The Omaha City Council will vote on two resolutions allocating COVID relief funds to parks projects. The City would bring on Prochaska and Associates to remodel the Fontenelle Park Pavilion for $33,650, and Confluence to provide construction documents for Lynch Park at 20th and Center streets for $217,650.

No County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Feb. 28.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 14, and tune in here at 2 p.m.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of Americans who say political advertisements

have “a great deal” of influence on how they vote: 8

Source: YouGov (NYC)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

