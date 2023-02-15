- Omaha Fashion Week
- February 21-26
- $12.16-$101.48
- Omaha Design Center
Omaha Fashion Week’s spring showcase at the Omaha Design Center is rapidly approaching, with several functions to choose from.
That includes the Methodist Cancer Survivor Showcase (Tuesday), Metropolitan Community College Student Night (Wednesday), UNL Student Night (Thursday), Emerging Designer Showcase (Friday), Featured Designer Finale (Saturday), and Shop the Runway Sunday.
For Tuesday’s show, cancer survivors will model and showcase pieces from a list of Omaha boutiques.
Ticket prices vary, with the average cost for most nights starting at $56.82. Sunday is free to attend (just RSVP beforehand). Check out more information at omahafashionweek.ticketleap.com.
— Matt Casas