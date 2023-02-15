Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Found on website
  • Omaha Fashion Week
  • February 21-26
  • $12.16-$101.48
  • Omaha Design Center

Omaha Fashion Week’s spring showcase at the Omaha Design Center is rapidly approaching, with several functions to choose from.

That includes the Methodist Cancer Survivor Showcase (Tuesday), Metropolitan Community College Student Night (Wednesday), UNL Student Night (Thursday), Emerging Designer Showcase (Friday), Featured Designer Finale (Saturday), and Shop the Runway Sunday.

For Tuesday’s show, cancer survivors will model and showcase pieces from a list of Omaha boutiques.

Ticket prices vary, with the average cost for most nights starting at $56.82. Sunday is free to attend (just RSVP beforehand). Check out more information at omahafashionweek.ticketleap.com.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment