  • C. Spencer Yeh
  • February 23
  • Free
  • The Bemis Center

C. Spencer Yeh will perform another invigorating night of sights and sounds at The Bemis Center’s Low End stage on February 23.

Yeh is a violinist, sound artist, improviser, and compose from Taipei, Taiwan. His experimental musical project Burning Star Core, which started in Cincinnati blending multiple far-out genres, released seven studio albums within six years from 2002-2008.

The musician won the prestigious Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists award in 2019.

The event is free to attend, but the venue recommends that you RSVP online at bemiscenter.org/events/live-low-end-c-spencer-yeh.

