Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, February 21 this year, and the good news is the party invites aren’t issued solely in New Orleans. Just look at how Millard South alum Adam DeVine is scheduled to reign as Bacchus LIV at the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus parade; everyone is welcome, and Omaha was born ready to party.

And just like Bourbon Street lights up, count on the citywide festivities in Benson, the Old Market, and Blackstone to be just as exciting in their own way. Grab your beads, masks, and any other Fat Tuesday swag if you got it: here are eight things to do for Mardi Gras in Omaha.

Midtown Crossing will host its gathering in the late afternoon into the early evening on the Saturday before Mardi Gras. Found on Facebook event page

Mardi Gras Midtown

Midtown Crossing: Turner Park

February 18 |2-5 p.m.

In celebration of Mardi Gras—a French phrase for “Fat Tuesday,” Midtown Crossing at Turner Park is hosting an exuberant, down-to-earth celebration.

Mardis Gras Midtown is open to all who find themselves in the Midtown area and will include participating bars, restaurants, and vendors in the Midtown Crossing neighborhood. They include Stories Coffee, Smokin’ Oak, Ray’s Wings, Proof Whiskey, and Pa Mas Taqueria.

The organizer will release a neighborhood-wide menu and map for the event soon, but there are bound to be a ton of excellent New Orleans-inspired eats and cocktails for you to taste as you make your stops at the neighborhood party. After all, Midtown does have some of the best spots in town.

If you live in the area or want to make the trip to Midtown, attending this Mardi Gras party is a no-brainer. Just remember to vote for the best cocktail by the night’s end!

More of a dance club than an arcade, Throwback nonetheless has a retro vibe. Found on Facebook event page

Bourbon Street Bash at Throwback Lounge

Throwback Arcade Lounge: 1402 Howard St

February 18

$10 cover

Throwback Arcade Lounge, known for its dance floor mingling and retro vibes, will host the Mardi Gras Bourbon Street Bash on February 18. The event will feature a competition for the best mask and hourly raffles of epic proportions.

Consider dressing up and not waiting until the day of the show to reserve your spot because if you purchase your tickets in advance, you will automatically receive five raffle tickets. Otherwise, you get one raffle ticket at the door.

Throwback’s drink specials include $5 frozen hurricanes and daiquiris, which the venue recommends for sipping, plus Fat Tuesday bombs. If you want to splurge and guarantee a VIP Mardi Gras experience (featuring a big screen and a retro Nintendo), you can reserve your spot online. The bar also offers bottle services.

DJ Shif-D will provide the groovy music.

Pancakes are a thinking person’s food. Found on Facebook event page

Pancakes and Trivia at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church

St. Andrew’s Methodist Church: 15050 W Maple Rd |(402) 431-8560

February 19 | 11:15 a.m.

Free, donations welcome

Fans of pancakes, trivia, and switching things up are in for a special treat: St. Andrew’s Methodist Church will host Pancakes and Trivia on February 19. The Sunday function will double as a fundraiser for the church’s upcoming high school mission trip to Milwaukee.

The trivia portion of the late morning event will feature teams, each made of 8-10 people, who can test their wits in a casual environment. Depending on your level of competitive spirit, you can create your team ahead of time for the best strategic advantage or go with the flow and let the organizers build your squad on the spot.

St. Andrew’s is opening the event to the public, requiring no cost to attend, but donations are encouraged. Reserve your spot and make an optional donation for the fundraiser here.

If you love beer and bar food, Beer Corner has everything you need – especially for Mardi Gras. Found on Facebook event page

Mardi Gras at Beer Corner USA

Beer Corner USA: 3578 Farnam St |(402) 905-2603

February 21

$5 cover

Beer Corner USA is hosting an epic Mardi Gras party Fat Tuesday, starting in the early evening. The building sits anchored by Crescent Moon, Huber Haus German Bier Hall, Max & Joe’s, and Beertopia, and it stands as one of Omaha’s pillars of craft beer, pub food, and a good time.

Ale House Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. So, if you want dank Cajun food, you are in luck. Huber Haus will open at 5 p.m., two hours before the function proper starts (and when the balcony opens up!).

The establishment will pass out free beads hourly until midnight and host plenty of food and drink specials. Pint Night a la Abita Brewing starts at 4 p.m., and other Mardi Gras adult beverages on the menu include rum hurricanes, and southern voodoo cocktails.

The Prairie Gators Cajun Band will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

The pageant is another great example of how The Max continues to entertain. Found on Facebook event page

Mardi Gras Pageant at The Max

The Max: 1417 Jackson St |(402) 346-4110

February 21 |Food starts at 6 p.m., pageant at 8

$5 cover

The Max, which opened in 1985, has a long tradition of being one of the best nightclubs—not to mention one of the few dedicated LGBT+ spots—in town. And part of the club’s legacy involves hosting an annual Mardi Gras celebration unlike any other around town.

That’s good news for fans. This year, the Max will host a Mardi Gras pageant for anyone who wants to celebrate the beloved boisterous holiday indoors in a 12,000-square-foot, premiere, LGBT-friendly dance establishment. Drink or dance at your whim, and if you feel up to it, enter to compete in the titular pageant.

The organizers will serve food at 6 p.m., a delicious Cajun buffet in line with the occasion; you can come hungry. The Mardi Gras pageant will start promptly at 8.

Originally opened in the Florence neighborhood, Mouth of the South moved to its current downtown location in 2022. Found on Facebook page

Mardi Gras at Mouth of the South

Mouth of the South (Old Market): 1111, 1109 Harney St | (402) 502-4545

February 21 | Music starts at noon

No cover charge

Mouth of the South, which opened in 2014, will host a rad party in honor of the Mardi Gras occasion, to be held on the titular Fat Tuesday. This year, the event will have plenty of delicious New Orleans eats (including king cakes and fresh beignets) and adult drinks to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Hometown heroes Hector Anchondo Band, winner of the 2020 international blues challenge, will perform original tunes at the event. Known for the singer’s soaring voice and the band unit’s visceral instrumentation, the group is great for any event, but their music is doubly perfect for the Bourbon Street blues.

Even though there is no cover charge to attend, the organizers noted that there is limited seating available. Music will take place from 12-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Integrate karaoke into your Mardi Gras celebration! Found on Facebook event page

Mardi Gras at Touch of Class Lounge

Touch of Class Lounge: 11220 Fort St |(402) 493-9800

February 21 |6 p.m. start

Fans of karaoke will be happy to hear that Touch of Class Lounge is throwing a Mardi Gras bash on February 21, and it will be a special gathering in true Bourbon Street style. As any great shindig needs competition and music, the event will be complete with a prize for the best mask and live karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

Touch of Class opened in 1978, providing cocktails in the Omaha area for 45 years. These days, the venue is still going strong, as evidenced by the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Fat Tuesday celebration.

For the Mardi Gras party, which starts at 6 p.m., this low-key cocktail lounge will also provide tasty food options for a limited time, so show up on time if you want to chow down.

Found on Facebook page

A Taste of New Orleans

A Taste of New Orleans: 6023 Maple St |(531) 721-5685

If you don’t want to plan on attending a specific Mardi Gras event, or if you’re inclined to keep the holiday rolling for the entire month long, you should check out A Taste of New Orleans. The restaurant specializes in Cajun food, and fans agree that this place knocks it out of the park.

A Taste of New Orleans shares the same building as Ted & Wally’s Ultra Premium Ice Cream in Benson. Whoever made that decision is responsible for a genius combination that allows guests to mix and match delicious dishes. Ever tried Dutch chocolate ice cream with Andouille fries?

The New Orleans-devoted eatery first opened for business on July 13, 2013, as a food truck, and on July 3, 2020, it established its official physical location. A Taste of New Orleans also offers online orders for pickup and delivery around the area.