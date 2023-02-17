Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Found on Facebook page
  • NETWAR 41.0
  • February 24-25
  • $40
  • College of Saint Mary

The 41st NETWAR will take place at the College of Saint Mary on February 24-25.

Among being a non-profit event with some of the proceeds going to charity, NETWAR is a 27-hour-long party and tournament for gamers who enjoy playing and competing against friends in the same room.

NETWAR operates on a Bring-Your-Own-System basis, meaning you must bring your computer or preferred gaming console—and all the necessary cords—to participate. Play casually or automatically enter into any of the many eSports that the event will host on-site.

Tickets are $40 before fees.

— Matt Casas

