Mardi Gras
The usual suspects will host your standard Fat Tuesday fare today into tonight, with food and drink specials, live music, and King cake. Square Donut is featuring extravagant Mardi Gras donuts, Coneflower Creamery is offering King Cake custard, and Goldenrod Pastries has a limited quantity of fresh baked King Cake on site. Kitchen Table is serving up a Creole Meatball sub special, Herbe Sainte celebrates year-round, but especially today, and Acadian Grill is serving pork belly burnt ends over dirty rice.
As always, you can swing by Beer Corner USA to revel in the sights and sounds of the celebration with Cajun food served until 11, rum hurricanes on tap, beads every hour, and live music to let the good times roll.