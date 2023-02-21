Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Film critic Ryan Syrek shares his thoughts on the newest “Ant-Man” movie.

Omaha comes through for the Nebraska Humane Society.

Citizens express frustration with the Legislature’s hearing protocols.

As comic book adaptations multiply like gremlins at a waterpark, everybody has to adjust to three big things that “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is bringing to light.

Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Omaha comes through for the Nebraska Humane Society. The shelter, which was at crisis levels of capacity for dogs just days ago, has been the beneficiary of Omahans stepping up to foster and adopt dogs. The Humane Society’s Pam Wiese says it has received more than 400 foster applications, and of the 135 dogs up for adoption, 33 have been taken home and 30 are being fostered.

The Westside school board will consider calling a special election to take a $121 million bond issue to the people. If the board votes to call the election, it would be held May 9. The funds would go toward replacing, renovating or boosting the security of eight school buildings and the district office. The district’s tax levy would be upped by 4.9 cents per $100.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air says it will start offering seasonal direct flights from Eppley Airfield to Austin, Texas. The flights will operate from June 15 to Nov. 12 this year. The flight is Allegiant’s eighth nonstop destination at Eppley.

This year, the Omaha Star turns 85. The North Omaha paper is the stuff of legend — the only Black newspaper to outlast nine other Black papers of its time. Publisher Terri Sanders says she hopes to keep the paper alive by training the next generation of journalists. Here’s to another 85 years of high-quality journalism, and many more.

UNO is celebrating 50 years of its Center for Afghan Studies. With over 20,000 items of books, maps and recordings, UNO is home to the largest university collection of Afghan documents in the Western world. Despite Taliban control making the future of education in Afghanistan uncertain, center director Sher Jan Ahmadzai says UNO will be at the heart of it.

Legislature: Nebraska’s Unicameral is unique for many reasons, one of which is that all bills have to get a public hearing. But there are no rules for how they should be conducted, leaving some citizens frustrated with the process. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood of Nebraska says the fight to protect abortion rights is not over, despite reports that the Legislature is only two votes away from passing a six-week ban.

A food sanitation company is fined $1.5 million over child labor violations, some of which took place in Nebraska. The U.S. Department of Labor investigated Packers Sanitation Services, based in Wisconsin, over allegations of child labor violations at meatpacking plants. A plant in Grand Island had 27 minor employees, while Omaha and Gibbon also had minors working dangerous cleaning equipment.

The Omaha City Council and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week.

Percentage increase since 2019 in the number of

U.S. daters looking for a partner who wants to marry: 28

Source: Kinsey Institute, Indiana University (Bloomington)

