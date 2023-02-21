Fans of new voices in classic country caught Bella White at the Slowdown Saturday Feb. 18. White is a Calgary native who’s music is filled with the chirp of mandolins, the sigh of fiddles and White’s crooning voice that sounds akin to traditional Bluegrass from Appalachia. White’s 2020 album is “Just Like Leaving.” She’s also released two singles since signing to Rounder records which feature the guitar playing of Big Thief’s Buck Meek.
Photographers Brock Stillmunks and Caitlyn Perman caught the now Nashville-based White in Omaha.