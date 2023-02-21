Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Found on Facebook page
  • Unsane
  • February 23
  • $15
  • Reverb Lounge

Unsane will perform at the Reverb Lounge on February 23 with Violenteer and Big Water.

The show will be another welcomed reminder of how not all noise rock trios from the late Eighties are created equally: Most do not survive into the modern era, but Unsane does things a bit differently.

For one, New York City’s Unsane became heralded as the architects of modern noise rock, as evidenced by their cult status and enduring love from a dedicated underground listenership.

Tickets are $15; the show starts at 8 p.m. Violenteer and Big Water will open.

— Matt Casas

