Found on website
  • Trixie and Katya Live
  • February 27
  • $41.50-$143.25
  • The Orpheum

Performers Trixie and Katya will perform side by side, bringing their trademark drag chemistry to The Orpheum on February 27.

The two long-time collaborators make their theatrical debut after years of working on television projects and books together. Of their selected on-screen works, they are perhaps most well-known for “RuPaul’s Drag Race”: both Trixie and Katya appeared on season seven of the series. Afterward, the duo got picked up for a full series: The Trixie & Katya Show ran for 14 episodes from 2017-2018.

Tickets are $41.50-$143.25 before fees, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

— Matt Casas

