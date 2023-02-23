- Trixie and Katya Live
- February 27
- $41.50-$143.25
- The Orpheum
Performers Trixie and Katya will perform side by side, bringing their trademark drag chemistry to The Orpheum on February 27.
The two long-time collaborators make their theatrical debut after years of working on television projects and books together. Of their selected on-screen works, they are perhaps most well-known for “RuPaul’s Drag Race”: both Trixie and Katya appeared on season seven of the series. Afterward, the duo got picked up for a full series: The Trixie & Katya Show ran for 14 episodes from 2017-2018.
Tickets are $41.50-$143.25 before fees, and the show starts at 8 p.m.
— Matt Casas