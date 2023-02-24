Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Leo Adam Biga profiles how area nonprofits provide care for Omaha’s homeless.

Democratic state Sen. Mike McDonnell faces criticism from his party over his stance on abortion and trans rights.

Norfolk bus service is thrown into turmoil after alleged theft of funds.

Area nonprofits partner to offer shelter and healing alternatives to emergency room care.

By Leo Adam Biga. Published in The Reader.

AROUND OMAHA

Democratic state Sen. Mike McDonnell is soundly rejected in his attempt to join the Douglas County Democrats’ Central Committee. McDonnell, who could be the deciding vote to effectively ban abortion in Nebraska, as well as ban gender-affirming care for minors, is thought to be considering a run for mayor of Omaha. He says he understands why the choice was made, but didn’t say whether he would switch parties as a result.

Bellevue announces another broadband option for residents. Fastwyre will offer fiber-optic internet service, which it says can accommodate up to 10 gigabits per second. The company says it’s addressing complaints from residents over construction problems, and that it’s also looking for residents to participate in a pilot program.

Omaha Public Library is partnering with Heritage Services and Margaret Sullivan Studio for its latest survey, with questions focused on how Do Space, the technology library funded by Heritage, should be integrated into the library system. Heritage is in charge of designing and building the central library at 72nd and Dodge, where Do Space is located.

ABC News profiles Omaha 360, the effort started in 2009 by the Empowerment Network, and how it has managed to cut gun violence rates in half over the last 15 years. The initiative is seen as a potential model for other cities across the country; leaders in Boston, Chicago and Minneapolis are considering similar strategies.

Leaders of Habitat for Humanity Omaha are paying tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, who has entered hospice care. Amanda Brewer, the CEO of Habitat Omaha, says she visited Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, 25 years ago as a volunteer. Although he never visited Omaha for Habitat, his impact is felt throughout the group’s mission.

AROUND NEBRASKA

The Madison County transit system’s general manager, Jeff Stewart, is suspected of stealing $1 million, much of it reportedly taxpayer money, and running off. Authorities believe he’s fled the country, with his company phone and laptop missing. The situation has thrown Norfolk’s bus service into turmoil.

Legislature:

Sen. Terrell McKinney introduces legislation requiring schools to adopt a written dress code that doesn’t discriminate against students based on race, religion, sex, disability or national origin.

Sen. Brian Hardin requests $26 million in state funds to help with a nuclear missile replacement in the Panhandle.

Sen. George Dungan wants to ban homeowners associations from preventing solar panel installation, which happened to a condo owner in his city of Lincoln.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, in an attempt to prevent debate on big-ticket bills such as abortion and gender-affirming care bans, says she will filibuster every piece of legislation that comes up for debate on the floor.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits a workforce development nonprofit in Lincoln. Rabble Mill received $2.1 million in federal grants from the City of Lincoln. Walsh, joined by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, reportedly met with students in a Gap Year pilot program, which provides mentoring, paid internships and college or job preparation.

