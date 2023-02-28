Still Chili Out There
Saturday March 4th from 11am to 3pm, Midtown Crossing will host 6 local eateries in their 2023 Chili Crawl. Participating vendors include Stories Coffee Co, Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill, Smokin Oak Wood Fired Pizza & Taproom, Chef Around the Block, Sofra Kitchen, and Ray’s Wings, Pizza, & Drinks. Choose from white chicken, beef and bean, smoked pork, bacon and ground beef, Mexican pork and green chili, chili pot pie, and vegan bean. Drink pairings will be available at an additional cost.
Elote of Fun This Week
Backyard Elotes is ready to celebrate their grand opening this Wednesday at 16827 Q street. The festivities run from 4pm to 8pm, and will feature BE’s signature dishes like Elote nachos, cups, and loaded traditional elote.