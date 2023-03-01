- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack
- March 4, 7 p.m.
- Orpheum Theatre
- Tix $59.50 – $339.50
Bob Weir made a name for himself as the short-short wearing, rhythm guitarist/vocalist/songwriter for The Grateful Dead. Weir, along with childhood friend John Perry Barlow, penned many of the Dead’s most iconic tunes: “Cassidy,” “Estimated Prophet,” “Let It Grow.”
The Wolf Bros trio features Jay Lane (Primus) on drums and Don Was (president of Blue Note Records, Was Not Was) on stand up bass. The trio is augmented by “The Wolfpack” featuring a who’s-who of Bay Area instrumentalists, including horns, strings and pedal steel. The group will play a selection of Dead tunes, Weir’s solo songs, and a couple well-chosen covers. Nothing left to do but smile, smile, smile (and get tickets).
— Jesse D. Stanek