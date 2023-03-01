Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack
  • March 4, 7 p.m.
  • Orpheum Theatre
  • Tix $59.50 – $339.50

Bob Weir made a name for himself as the short-short wearing, rhythm guitarist/vocalist/songwriter for The Grateful Dead. Weir, along with childhood friend John Perry Barlow, penned many of the Dead’s most iconic tunes: “Cassidy,” “Estimated Prophet,” “Let It Grow.”

The Wolf Bros trio features Jay Lane (Primus) on drums and Don Was (president of Blue Note Records, Was Not Was) on stand up bass. The trio is augmented by “The Wolfpack” featuring a who’s-who of Bay Area instrumentalists, including horns, strings and pedal steel. The group will play a selection of Dead tunes, Weir’s solo songs, and a couple well-chosen covers. Nothing left to do but smile, smile, smile (and get tickets).
— Jesse D. Stanek

    Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

    Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

    Become a Supporting Member

    Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

    Leave a comment