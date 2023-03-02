The Blues Society of Omaha celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The Society’s March concert series starts with Eddie Turner at Philly Sports Bar on Thursday, March 2, 6-9 p.m. Guitar Player magazine says “Turner’s otherworldly, atmospheric guitar style” offers “a modern take on a classic genre.” Friday, March 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m., popular guitar star Nick Schnebelen and his band take the stage at The B. Bar.



Alligator Records’ rockin’ blues guitarist Jarekus Singleton plugs in at The Strut on Thursday, March 9, 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 8 p.m., at the Waiting Room, the BSO teams with One Percent Productions to present another Alligator recording artist, Tinsley Ellis, on his Acoustic Songs & Stories tour.



Memphis-based Tony Holiday performs at The Jewell on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, there is a special 4-7 p.m. show from Danielle Nicole with the Brandon Miller Band at Stocks n Bonds. Based in KC, this powerhouse vocalist is a Grammy nominee and a multiple Blues Music Award winner.

Thursday, April 6, 6-9 p.m., phenomenal Chicago slide guitarist Joanna Connor is scheduled at The Waiting Room. Visit facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha for more info. Find a curated schedule of these shows and other area roots music events at omahablues.com.

Zoo Bar Blues

Lincoln’s historic blues club, The Zoo Bar, present a fine roster of shows in March, starting with Arkansauce on Thursday, March 2, 6-9 p.m. The Arkansas band is self-described as “bending the rules and blurring the lines” between American roots genres.

Friday, March 3, 5-7 p.m., Austin’s Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers take the stage. Bandleader Parr is a sax and keyboard player whose band is rising on the Austin music scene and is becoming a favorite of Zoo audiences.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal play Saturday, March 4, 5 p.m. The band is fresh from winning an OEAA in January for Best Soul. In January they also took home the best self-produced CD award from the Blues Foundation, after the recording was submitted by the BSO. The award is decided by a panel of judges, and given as part of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. See blues.org for details.

Other highlights from the March schedule include Reverend Horton Heat with Scott H. Biram on Wednesday, March 8, 6-9 p.m. Guitar star Jarekus Singleton plays Friday, March 10, 5 p.m.

Evan Bartels, a Nebraskan who’s been working in Nashville, returns for a show Tuesday, March 21, 6-9 p.m.

Florida pedal steel guitarist Roosevelt Collier, who is a player in the “sacred steel” tradition, plays Monday, March 27, 6-9 p.m. Collier learned and performed as part of the acclaimed Lee Boys and is often a featured player with notable artists.

Chicago guitarist/vocalist Ivy Ford is scheduled for Friday, March 31, 9 p.m. Find updates at zoobar.com and facebook.com/zoobarblues.

Kris Lager’s Conduit

Kris Lager serves up another multi-artist rock ‘n’ roll showcase with his Conduit Live series Thursday, March 9, at the Benson Theatre. Watch for details and tickets at krislager.com and facebook.com/krislagerband.



Festival Dates

Playing with Fire brings a new season of free blues shows to Turner Park at Midtown Crossing this summer. Mark your calendar for the shows happening Friday and Saturday, July 14-15 and Aug. 11-12.



The Blues Society of Omaha continues to collaborate with Héctor Anchondo on developing his original concept for In the Market for Blues. The multi-venue, multi-band festival takes place in the Old Market, Capitol District and select downtown venues. This year’s date is Saturday, Aug. 5. Watch the BSO’s Facebook page for updates on concert sites and performers.

Hot Notes

Tickets are on sale for ZZ Top on Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m., at the Orpheum Theatre. See ticketomaha.com. Tickets are also on sale for The Mavericks at Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on Wednesday, April 19, 8 p.m. It’s a fantastic chance to see this acclaimed rock and roots band led by outstanding vocalist Raul Malo in a smaller club environment. For tickets see bourbontheatre.com.

The Admiral presents “Garrison Keillor at 80” with Keillor, Heather Masse and Richard Dworsky on Saturday, March 4, 8 pm. This is a seated show with Keillor reprising themes from his NPR radio show “A Prairie Home Companion.” See admiralomaha.com.

The Admiral also presents Flogging Molly on Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.



Country-folk artist Iris DeMent is scheduled for The Waiting Room on Friday, March 24, 8 p.m.

Ohio roots musician Nicholas Johnson plays Kinkaider Brewing in Omaha on Friday, March 10. Described as “Rust Belt meets Southern roots,” the singer-songwriter has been working with producer Patrick Himes (Ryan Adams, Lilly Hiatt). Johnson stops in Omaha on his way to performances at this year’s SXSW in Austin.

Big Wade & Black Swan Theory host a recurring Wednesday night open mic, 8-11 p.m. at The Jewell in March. See jewellomaha.com/shows for details on the gigs and other club events.