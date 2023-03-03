- Littlest Man Band with Wicked Bears and Louser
- Wed March 8th, show at 7 :00 p.m.
- Benson Theater 6054 Maple St
- General admission $20.00
The Littlest Man Band was started by Scott Klopfenstein of Orange County, California. Scott was a long-time member of Reel Big Fish, a popular ska punk band. Scott had written a number of songs over the years that did not conform to the usual style of Reel Big Fish.
Klopfenstein performed some of these by himself under the pseudonym “The Littlest Man” before being joined by several musicians well known to him from the Long Beach music scene, the majority of whom are fellow ex-members of the band The Scholars.
The”March of Ides” tour will include a show at the Omaha’s Benson Theater. It includes stops in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Oklahoma City and Dallas. Littlest Man Band is joined by Louser, 8-bit ska punk musician Chris Graue and Wicked Bears, a skate/pop/punk band from Salt Lake City.