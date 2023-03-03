The Reader’s March 2023 issue is now available on the streets and also online on ISSUU.com.

This issue’s cover story debuts our newest news beat, climate change and its effect on Omaha. “Bye-Bye, Birdies?” examines how habitat loss is impacting the world-famous Sandhill Crane migration, in addition to the hundreds of other bird species who live or pass through Nebraska.

The story was researched and written in partnership with Climate Central. This coverage is funded in part by a grant of $20,000 from the Solutions Journalism Network. The Reader was named as one of nine of Climate Beacon Newsrooms in the US. Funding continues through September 2023.

Chris Bowling’s “The Downward Spiral” is the final story in our year-long (DIS)Invested Series, telling the story of how the community has addressed the trauma of mental illness and incarceration. The series includes more than two dozen stories about housing, social supports, criminal justice and mental health and education.

Sara Locke introduces readers to Tony Horner, CEO of a successful craft kombucha business, Fermented Felon. Horner came dangerously close to living a never-ending cycle of jail time, probation and rehab. Thanks to a vinegar-making workshop and curious mind, he has built a successful business out of Kombucha with a Cause that allows him to offer a popular, healthy drink and mentor other former felons towards entrepreneurship.

Plus all your favorite reviews, music news and curated cool stuff to do for March.