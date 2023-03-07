Mio My-Oh, It’s a Date!

The wildly anticipated Mio Italiano, predecessor of the much beloved Lo Sole Mio at 3001 S 32nd Ave, has set a soft open date. Be the first to try the reimagined-classics, the Uphoff originals, and Italian family favorites on March 21st at 4pm. Hours of operation will be Tuesday-Thursday from 4pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 10pm, and 12pm to 8pm on Sundays.

Cupcake Island

The sweet eatery at 1314 S 119th announced its immediate and permanent closure via social media this week, saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that Cupcake Island has permanently closed its doors. To say “Thank You” for the love and support you’ve shown just doesn’t seem like enough. It has been such a joy and a privilege to be a part of your celebrations over the years and so many of you have become like family. Like so many others, staffing issues and rising costs have made it impossible for us to continue. We can’t even begin to express how much we will miss you all and how truly thankful we are for you. Thank you again for your patronage and please continue to support your favorite small businesses!!”



Cupcake Island will be missed for not only the delicious confections the slung, but the even sweeter treatment they offered Omaha customers. We’ll miss you!

Dandelion

Dandelion Popup is quickly booking vendors for its seasonal pop-up, with Little Ve’s Latin Vegan already claiming the entire month of April. If you have been missing the ethically delicious latin fare since the closure of The Switch, this is your chance to indulge to the fullest extent of the law.