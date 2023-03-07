X

Opening Reception: March 10th, 6 – 9 p.m.

Generator Space, 1804 Vinton Street

Gallery Hours 1 p.m. — 5 p.m. Thur/Fri by appointment

Register in Eventbrite to attend March 10 opening

Email peter@amplifyarts.org to schedule a visit through 4/21

X, Amplify Arts’ next Generator Grant exhibition is organized by Brenton Gomez. It pushes against mechanical, by-the-numbers community engagement to forge a deeper understanding of place —one place in particular, Lynch Park—and the people and processes that continue to shape it.

The exhibit features artists Brenton Gomez , Juan Lopez (Lopez), Brandon Price, Dan Moreno and Ty Wegener.

A once-disused tennis court on 20th and Martha, Lynch Park has become integral to the fabric of Omaha’s skate community and its DIY ethos of creating space together. Initiatives led by the Nebraska Skateparks Council in 2020 saved the park from threats of demolition by the City and opened the door to substantive and ongoing community-informed engagement at the grassroots level.

The exhibition transposes the material and ideological realities of the park onto the gallery space with graffiti, skate ramps, photographs, and opportunities for visitors to share their experiences and feedback that will be key in shaping the park’s future.

The exhibit will be at the Generator Space from March 10 – April 21, 2023.

Please register in Eventbrite to attend the opening reception or email peter@amplifyarts.org to schedule a time to visit.

X at Lynch Park

Friday, April 14, 2023, 6 – 8 p.m.

James Lynch Park, 2202 S. 21st St (20th and Martha)

Free and open to all ages

Register to attend on Eventbrite

To celebrate the closing of X at Amplify’s Generator Space, X at Lynch Park will be held on Friday, April 14th at the Park from from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m.

Participants are invited to celebrate the future of Lynch Park on-site with food, music, and skateboarding. Work from the X exhibition and the community feedback gathered during its 4-week run will be positioned within in the physical space of the park to contextualize and make meaning of the connections between skateboarding, community, and place.