  • Flogging Molly
  • March 11
  • The Admiral
  • $39.50

Flogging Molly is coming to The Admiral on March 11.

The famously Celtic punk band, which has been shredding stages around the world since ‘95, will share the spotlight among fellow punk legends Anti-Flag and British folk outfit Skinny Lister.

Flogging Molly’s sixth studio album, “Anthem,” was self-released to warm reception by fans and critics alike in 2022.

The record delivers on the band’s trademark, no-holds-barred sound, complete with drunken lullabies that effortlessly align with the spirit and name of their latest LP.

Doors open at 7 for this 8 p.m. show. Tickets cost $39.50-$59.50 before fees.

— Matt Casas

