Since beginning in 2005, the annual event showcases 100+ movies, narrowed down out of an average of 1000 entries. Found on website
  • 18th Annual Omaha Film Festival
  • March 7-12
  • Aksarben Cinema
  • $7-$10 per movie |$50-$90 for passes

The 18th Omaha Film Festival (OFF) will take place at Aksarben Cinema from March 7-12.

Despite discussions about its collapse, the art of cinema is surviving and thriving in one industry corner: indie festivals.

In fact, our annual Festival is part of the last refuge for film buffs -MovieMaker magazine voted the OFF as one of the “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” for two years back-to-back.

View the complete showcase schedule at www.off23.eventive.org/schedule, and check out the Weekend ($50), All Films ($65), and All Access ($90) passes. Or purchase individual tickets for the film of your choice for $7-$10.

— Matt Casas

