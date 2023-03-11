- 18th Annual Omaha Film Festival
- March 7-12
- Aksarben Cinema
- $7-$10 per movie |$50-$90 for passes
The 18th Omaha Film Festival (OFF) will take place at Aksarben Cinema from March 7-12.
Despite discussions about its collapse, the art of cinema is surviving and thriving in one industry corner: indie festivals.
In fact, our annual Festival is part of the last refuge for film buffs -MovieMaker magazine voted the OFF as one of the “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” for two years back-to-back.
View the complete showcase schedule at www.off23.eventive.org/schedule, and check out the Weekend ($50), All Films ($65), and All Access ($90) passes. Or purchase individual tickets for the film of your choice for $7-$10.
— Matt Casas