- David Cross with Sean Patton
- March 18
- The Admiral Theater
- $39.50
Emmy award-winning comedic actor and stand-up David Cross will perform at The Admiral Theater on March 18 with opener Sean Patton.
Cross has been a stand-up for decades, co-creating the sketch comedy show “Mr. Show” with Bob Odenkirk in the 90s and appearing in several films.
With his current act, entitled “Worst Daddy In The World Tour,” he’s prepared to double down on his unapologetic, dry humor and insights sandwiched between brash bits (but never at the cost of a laugh).
Tickets cost $39.50-$144.50 for this seated show, which starts at 8 p.m.
— Matt Casas