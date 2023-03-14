Cibo Vino
Coming soon to 11th and Jackson, Cibi Vino is putting the final touches in place before their expected opening in the coming weeks. The small plates Italian eatery at 1101 Jackson is continuing to hire and train staff for their official grand opening, and interested parties are invited to apply Here.
Wicked Eats
A new food truck is almost ready to roll your way. Wicked Eats (3606 N 156th street) is serving up hand-smashed burgers, sticky, saucy white cheddar fries, and hot chicken slathered in wicked sauce. Follow along on Facebook to find out about opening events and daily specials.