- Art Battle Omaha City Championship
- March 18
- Culxr House
- $20-$30
The “Art Battle Omaha City Championship” is going down at the Culxr House on March 18.
Ever caught wind of competitive live painting? Expect raw, unfettered greatness as some of the most talented and original visual artists create spontaneous strokes of genius before a live audience.
Aside from serving as a fun local event, “Art Battle” takes place in over 50 cities globally, functioning as a launchpad for unknown artists.
Help daring creative types in your community receive the exposure they deserve. Share in their glory!
Tickets are $20-$30 for the 6 p.m. showdown.
— Matt Casas