Found on event page
  • Afro Vibe Master Concert 2023
  • March 18
  • Benson Theater
  • $27-$55

Kusher Snazzy will headline the Afro Vibe Master Concert at Benson Theater on March 19.

Snazzy—a West African/Omaha-based AfroBeat artist and choreographer known for his electrifying performances—has received nods from the Omaha Hip Hop Awards for his productions and for consistently leaving his audiences in awe.

This event will showcase a variety of local talent. And as always, our diverse music scene is an unstoppable reason to spend a night in Benson spreading the good vibes.

The doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $27-$55.

— Matt Casas

