Ryan Syrek says “John Wick: Chapter 4” defies gravity, again.

The Creighton men’s basketball team falls short of making the Final Four.

Public safety takes hold as the biggest issue facing Lincoln voters.

“Chapter 4” raises Mr. Wick to new heights.

Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

In its first appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Creighton falls to San Diego State 57-56. The loss was thanks to a controversial foul call at the end of the game.

Kids Can Community Center opens its $11 million headquarters at the long-vacant corner of 48th and Q, but concerns loom that a broader statewide child care shortage needs to be addressed.

Area health systems and medical centers are making masks optional, effective April 3. There will be some variation in policy, depending on where treatment is being sought.

Lutheran Family Services is moving its headquarters to central Omaha, near 80th and Center. Its downtown presence and other offices across the metro area and the state will continue to operate.

With just over a week until the Lincoln mayoral primary, public safety has taken hold as the most important issue in the race. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, seeks a second term against state Sen. Suzanne Geist and Christian ministry leader Stan Parker.

Sen. Dave Murman’s bill to ban minors from attending drag shows is met with a flood of opposition during its hearing.

When Pete Ricketts was governor, he declined to accept $120 million in emergency rental assistance from the federal government. There’s still $48 million left, and some lawmakers are hoping Gov. Jim Pillen will see it differently.

The Omaha City Council will receive a presentation from outgoing Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen. The Council will also hold public hearings on raising the salary range for city maintenance foremen, as well creating an employee classification for greenhouse foremen.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss a new expedited special-use permit process and reduced application fee.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 28, and tune in here to the Board of Commissioners at 9 a.m. and City Council at 2 p.m.

Percentage of high school students who were too sad

or hopeless in 2021 to participate in regular activities: 45

Source: CDC Division of Adolescent and School Health (Atlanta)

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

