Ryan Syrek is jazzed as hell by the D&D movie.

Omaha hotels earned record revenue in 2022.

Just one day until Lincoln votes in the mayoral contest.

This movie is as close to capturing the chaos and comedy of actually playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Omaha hotels earned record revenue in 2022, with leisure travel returning stronger than business or convention travel. The executive director of the city’s tourism bureau says 2022 brought increased demand in spite of rising costs.

Metro Transit is taking another step in its MetroNEXT plan by increasing or restoring service to seven routes. The changes take effect on Sunday, April 16.

Family and friends are remembering the owner of Malara’s Italian Restaurant, which is set to close on April 15. Caterina Malara, who opened the restaurant 39 years ago, died in March at the age of 87.

The giraffe calf recently born at the Henry Doorly Zoo receives her name from a longtime volunteer docent. Peg Pease has been calling her Hope, and the name stuck.

On the Campaign Trail: Tuesday, April 4, is the primary election for mayor of Lincoln. Incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, seeks a second term. She’s expected to face either state Sen. Suzanne Geist or nonprofit executive Stan Parker, both Republicans, in a general election on May 4.

The Nebraska Board of Education selects Dr. Brian Maher as the state’s next Education commissioner. Maher has worked with various public school districts in Nebraska as an administrator and superintendent.

State Auditor Mike Foley releases a report that questions the handling of federal pandemic relief funds by three state agencies. The annual audit says the state spent nearly $5.4 billion in federal funds.

Despite concerns about oversight and transparency, lawmakers give first-round approval to the creation of a statewide broadband office that would take over funding distribution from the Public Service Commission.

Debate opens on a set of massive property tax credits, a companion measure to Gov. Jim Pillen’s tax cut proposals for both income and property taxes.

Farnam Street Conversion: The Omaha City Council will vote on an $434,000 agreement with Felsburg Holt & Ullevig to provide engineering services for the conversion of Farnam Street. The plans are to convert Farnam into a permanent two-way street from Happy Hollow Boulevard to 46th Street.

Zoning Regulations: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet to discuss changes to the county's zoning regulations and to declare this week as National Public Health Week.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage increase since 2013 in

average household spending on pets: 67

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

