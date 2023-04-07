The Reader’s April 2023 issue is now available on the streets and also online at ISSUU.com.

This month’s issue features stories ranging from climate solutions on small farms, to our favorite pastries around Omaha. Tim McMahan helps break down Maha’s lineup for the middle-aged, while Arjav Rawal takes a look at the rapid growth, and uncertain future, of wind energy in Nebraska. Take a look online or find out where you can pick up a copy.

To read El Perico, which has its own cover, click here.

