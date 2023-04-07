Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

The Reader’s April 2023 issue is now available on the streets and also online at ISSUU.com.

This month’s issue features stories ranging from climate solutions on small farms, to our favorite pastries around Omaha. Tim McMahan helps break down Maha’s lineup for the middle-aged, while Arjav Rawal takes a look at the rapid growth, and uncertain future, of wind energy in Nebraska. Take a look online or find out where you can pick up a copy.

To read El Perico, which has its own cover, click here.

Starting at just $5 a month, you can receive a copy of the paper mailed to your door, along with a more extensive preview of what goes into each month’s issue. Support local independent journalism today at thereader.com/join.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment