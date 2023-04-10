Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • The Mountain Goats, with Adeem The Artist
  • 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 11
  • Slowdown
  • Tickets $39.50-45

The Mountain Goats will play the Slowdown on April 11 in support of their 21st and most recent full-length album, “Bleed Out” (2022); Adeem The Artist will open.

Hailing from California during the aughts of the Nineties, amid the alternative explosion, the band traversed the valleys of popular, folk, and indie music with explorative curiosity and sharp musical instincts, paving diverging trails of lasting impact.

Adeem The Artist gained national critical attention with their 2021 E.P. entitled “Cast-Iron Pansexual.”

— Matt Casas

