- “Little Shop of Horrors”
- Show times vary, Friday, April 14 – Sunday, May 7
- Omaha Community Playhouse
- Tickets $25-47
For many, “Little Shop of Horrors” recalls the iconic 1986 musical-comedy film starring Rick Moranis as the impressionable-yet-heroic Seymour against the killer, conniving, puppetized plant Audrey II.
The home-run motion picture—directed by Frank Oz (voice of the original Yoda, among several Muppets and Sesame Street characters)—adapted a 1982 screenplay based on the original 1960 movie.
See why “Little Shop of Horrors” kills in any medium, space and time—but especially on stage.
— Matt Casas