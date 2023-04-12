Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • “Little Shop of Horrors”
  • Show times vary, Friday, April 14 – Sunday, May 7
  • Omaha Community Playhouse
  • Tickets $25-47

For many, “Little Shop of Horrors” recalls the iconic 1986 musical-comedy film starring Rick Moranis as the impressionable-yet-heroic Seymour against the killer, conniving, puppetized plant Audrey II.

The home-run motion picture—directed by Frank Oz (voice of the original Yoda, among several Muppets and Sesame Street characters)—adapted a 1982 screenplay based on the original 1960 movie.

See why “Little Shop of Horrors” kills in any medium, space and time—but especially on stage.

— Matt Casas

