- Screaming Females, with Generación Suicida, the Mimes, and Sazcha
- 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 16
- Reverb Lounge
- Tickets $18-22
A rock, punk, and DIY smorgasbord will be on full display at the Reverb Lounge on April 16, led by Screaming Females, a trio from New Jersey.
Screaming Females have self-released eight studio albums since 2006 via their label Don Giovanni Records.
The supporting acts include LA’s “most authentic punk band,” according to Kerrang, whose music is “from the barrio, for the barrio”—Generación Suicida. The Mimes are from Ohio, and Sazcha is from Omaha.
— Matt Casas