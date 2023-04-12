Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • Screaming Females, with Generación Suicida, the Mimes, and Sazcha
  • 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 16
  • Reverb Lounge
  • Tickets $18-22

A rock, punk, and DIY smorgasbord will be on full display at the Reverb Lounge on April 16, led by Screaming Females, a trio from New Jersey.

Screaming Females have self-released eight studio albums since 2006 via their label Don Giovanni Records.

The supporting acts include LA’s “most authentic punk band,” according to Kerrang, whose music is “from the barrio, for the barrio”—Generación Suicida. The Mimes are from Ohio, and Sazcha is from Omaha.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment