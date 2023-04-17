Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Corrections update: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly update from Corrections Director Mike Myers.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will vote on $1 million in tax-increment financing for an apartment building at 3612 Leavenworth Street and hold a public hearing on $4.3 million in TIF for an industrial building at 5902 North 9th Street.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, April 18