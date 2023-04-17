Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s Highlights:

Ellie Kuckelman profiles Nebraskans building the farms of the future.

The Astro Theater is expected to hold its first outdoor show in the late summer.

A defunct Nebraska company shows up in Clarence Thomas’ records.

(from left to right): Ernest, Louis and Mark Brannen plant kale together at Benson Bounty. Photo by Chris Bowling.

How Nebraskans are building sustainable farming through biodynamics.

By Ellie Kuckelman. Published in The Reader.

Around Omaha

The Astro Theater in La Vista will hold its first outdoor show in the late summer. Developers of the La Vista City Centre, which the Astro anchors, say many of the project’s initial pieces should come together this year.

Hundreds flock to the Kiewit Luminarium for opening day, despite the rainy weather.

MUD gets a $10 million grant from the federal government to upgrade gas main lines in the metro area. The grant comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Upcoming Events

Around Nebraska

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ lack of compliance with financial disclosure practices has ties to Nebraska. For years, Thomas has claimed income from a Nebraska-based real estate company that shut down in 2006.

Legislature: After former Sen. Mike Groene resigned last year over allegations of misconduct, an interim ethics committee proposed a series of recommendations aimed at preventing such behavior. But neither the Legislature nor its Executive Board have voted on it yet.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green is proposing $10 million in budget cuts, citing the need to reduce a $23 million deficit.

Local Government

Corrections update: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly update from Corrections Director Mike Myers.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly update from Corrections Director Mike Myers. TIF: The Omaha City Council will vote on $1 million in tax-increment financing for an apartment building at 3612 Leavenworth Street and hold a public hearing on nearly $4.3 million in TIF for an industrial building at 5902 North 9th Street.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and

Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, April 18, and tune in here to the Board of Commissioners at 9 a.m. and City Council at 2 p.m.

Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Percentage decrease in the past year in job postings

for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion positions: 27

Source: Textio (Seattle)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

