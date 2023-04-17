Indiana natives Nathaniel Hoff and Jillian Speece bring their unique blend of indie rock, pop and folk to Omaha April 19th at the Reverb Lounge.

The Bergamot

Reverb Lounge, 61st and Military

April 19 , show at 7 p.m.

, Tickets $12/$15 DOS

The Bergamot, a Brooklyn-based husband and wife duo, will return to Omaha on April 19th.

The band’s Omaha appearance is a direct result of a March screening of their 2022 documentary “The State of the Unity” at this year’s Omaha Film Festival. It has screened at 33 festivals and won 12 awards, including “Best Documentary Feature” at the Paris Independent Film Festival.

After watching the documentary at the Omaha Film Festival, several audience members were inspired to help the duo return to Omaha for a show during their current national tour.

Indiana natives Nathaniel Hoff and Jillian Speece bring their unique blend of indie rock, pop and folk to the Reverb stage for a night of music and community. Their sound has been compared to The Bahamas and Of Monsters and Men. Their highly-anticipated fourth studio album “Far Out” dropped in October 2022 and by January 2023, Obscure Sound had selected it as one of their “Top Albums of 2022,” alongside artists like Beach House, Wilco and Björk.

Their music offers a much-needed, hopeful message of perseverance, empathy and understanding.

Omaha audiences can expect to hear the band’s signature hits, including “P.D.R.” and “Forget About Tomorrow,” as well as new material from “Far Out.”

About the documentary:

This uplifting film shows us that a little kindness can go a long way in overcoming prejudices and that “unity is not a shared narrative of a future, but rather a narrative of a shared future.”