- The Temptations with the Omaha Symphony
- 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23
- Holland Performing Arts Center
- Tickets $20-$99
Motown’s The Temptations’ effortless harmonies, 14 number one hits, and history are the stuff of legend, having been dramatized in both fiction and non-fiction over the years.
“My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” rightfully dominate their Spotify Top 10 after six decades of living rent-free in our cultural lexicon.
The Omaha Symphony is a natural accompaniment for the group, whose sound welcomes orchestral swagger.
— Matt Casas