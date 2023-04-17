Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • The Temptations with the Omaha Symphony
  • 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23
  • Holland Performing Arts Center
  • Tickets $20-$99

Motown’s The Temptations’ effortless harmonies, 14 number one hits, and history are the stuff of legend, having been dramatized in both fiction and non-fiction over the years.

“My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” rightfully dominate their Spotify Top 10 after six decades of living rent-free in our cultural lexicon.

The Omaha Symphony is a natural accompaniment for the group, whose sound welcomes orchestral swagger.

— Matt Casas

